Camelphat, a DJ duo, is gearing up for a “mindblowing” homecoming show on Liverpool’s waterfront.

Camelphat, a Liverpool DJ combo, has made a strong comeback following the shutdown.

They’ve played a slew of shows in the United States recently, including a show in front of 16,000 fans at Creamfields just a few weeks ago.

Despite this, the triple platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated duo, who were recently named one of Beatport’s top-selling artists of all time, say they are still getting acclimated to the crowds that gather to see them.

Mike Di Scala of West Derby, one half of the super-successful combo, explains, “We started Camelphat to do something underground and different and it just erupted.”

“Just when you think you’ve reached the pinnacle, something like Creamfields Steel Yard comes along and you think, ‘here we go again,’” adds his long-time colleague Dave Whelan, who was born in Anfield.

The two will perform at Camelphat On The Waterfront on Friday, as part of a three-day music festival at Liverpool’s renowned Pier Head.

The band said they were blown away by the response to the 12,000-ticket event, which was their fastest-selling show to date.

“It’s insane. Dave, 39, says, “We didn’t even reveal the line-up, only our name.” “When we got the offer, we were thinking, ‘Are you sure we can do this?’ The promoters stated, “100%.” This is going to be a piece of cake for you.’ They deserve credit for believing in us.”

Camelphat have released a string of hits since their breakthrough track Cola ft. Elderbrook in 2017, including Panic Room, Breathe, Hypercolour, and For a Feeling.

Dark Matter, their debut album, was released last autumn. It was widely praised and featured collaborations with artists such as Jake Bugg, Yannis Philippakis of Foals, and Mr Noel Gallagher.

Dave recalls, “We had the CD ready just as the epidemic hit.” “The date keeps moving forward. The tracks were getting a little old, even if there were no dancefloors open. We chose Halloween as the date for its publication. It was a wise decision.”

"We always wanted Cola, Breathe, and Panic Room, all of the huge singles, to have a home together," he continues. We want to be able to say in 20 years, "In 20 years, we will be able to