Calvin Harris to Headline Parklife Festival 2026 in Manchester

Calvin Harris will headline the 2026 Parklife Festival, bringing his iconic brand of dance music to Manchester’s Heaton Park this June. The Scottish DJ, renowned for his chart-topping hits and high-energy live shows, will perform on June 20-21, marking a return to the event after a 16-year hiatus since his last appearance in 2010.

The festival’s lineup promises an eclectic mix of musical talent, with Harris leading a star-studded roster that includes artists like Skepta, Zara Larsson, Sammy Virji, Chris Stussy, Josh Baker, and Nia Archives. As the festival’s headliner, Harris will help anchor what is expected to be one of the UK’s most significant music events this summer. Parklife has expanded considerably over the years, now catering to crowds of over 80,000 people, and 2026 looks set to continue that growth.

Parklife’s Growing Legacy

Parklife, which began in 2010 as a smaller event known as the Mad Ferret Festival in Rusholme, has undergone a dramatic transformation. After relocating to Heaton Park in 2013, the festival grew rapidly, becoming one of Manchester’s defining cultural events. Its diverse lineup reflects both its roots in electronic and dance music as well as its embrace of various genres, including pop, grime, and hip-hop. The festival’s ongoing success underscores Manchester’s status as a global hub for music.

In addition to headlining Parklife, Harris will also take the stage at Creamfields over the August Bank Holiday weekend, further solidifying his presence in the UK’s festival scene. For Harris, 2026 is shaping up to be a massive year, with these performances marking a highlight in his busy summer schedule.

Local talent will also be well-represented, with Manchester-based DJ Josh Baker set to perform at his hometown festival. Baker’s inclusion highlights Parklife’s commitment to showcasing local artists alongside international stars. Other notable acts include Skepta, a key figure in the UK grime scene; Zara Larsson, known for her powerful vocals; and Nia Archives, whose fusion of jungle and soul has gained her a dedicated fanbase.

The festival’s vibrant atmosphere has earned it a reputation for creating unforgettable moments, where music lovers from all walks of life come together. With its diverse lineup and inclusive environment, Parklife remains a cornerstone of Manchester’s summer festival scene.

As anticipation builds for June, the Parklife Festival’s influence continues to spread beyond the festival grounds. It provides a significant economic boost to Manchester, supporting local businesses and drawing visitors from across the UK and beyond. With Calvin Harris at the helm and an array of talented performers, Parklife 2026 is poised to be a defining moment for the festival and for music fans everywhere.