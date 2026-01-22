Calvin Harris To Headline Parklife 2026 With Major Line-Up

The Parklife Festival 2026 is set to be a massive celebration of music, with a stellar lineup headlined by Calvin Harris, marking the Scottish DJ’s first Manchester performance in 13 years. The festival, scheduled for June 20-21, 2026, at Heaton Park, will feature an eclectic mix of dance, pop, grime, and hip-hop, appealing to music lovers of all genres.

Parklife 2026 Line-Up Features Major Artists and New Innovations

Joining Harris at the top of the bill are UK grime legend Skepta, who will bring his high-energy performance to the stage, and Swedish pop sensation Zara Larsson, making her long-awaited Parklife debut. Sammy Virji, recognized as one of the breakthrough artists of the past year, will also take to the stage, showcasing his infectious UKG sound. These headliners promise to create an unforgettable atmosphere for festival-goers.

Other prominent names on the bill include Parklife favorites such as Josh Baker, Kettama, and Nia Archives, alongside rising stars like Marlon Hoffstadt and Rossi. With acts spanning a range of styles, from house to techno to drum and bass, attendees can expect a dynamic and diverse weekend.

In a bid to further enhance the festival experience, Parklife introduces the new Panorama stage. This cutting-edge addition to the event will feature a sweeping curved LED screen, multi-tiered dance platforms, and exclusive on-stage and behind-the-booth access, promising a visually stunning experience. Chris Stussy, a notable figure in the electronic music scene, will close out the Panorama stage, ensuring a memorable finale.

For those seeking a more premium experience, Parklife’s popular VIP area will return, offering unrivaled views of the main stage and top-tier amenities. This exclusive area, introduced last year, quickly became a favorite for festival-goers looking to elevate their Parklife weekend.

The festival’s commitment to accessibility is also evident in its pricing strategy. Full weekend tickets are available from just £138.50, with day tickets starting at £85. Flexible payment plans, starting at £20, make it easier for fans to secure their tickets in advance. With the festival attracting over 80,000 attendees in 2025, demand is expected to be high.

Ticket sales will begin with an exclusive PayPal presale on January 27, followed by a mailing list presale on January 29. General sales open on January 30, so festival-goers are advised to act fast to avoid missing out on this year’s highly anticipated event.

Parklife’s enduring popularity, which started in 2010 as Mad Ferret Festival, has turned the Heaton Park event into one of the UK’s premier festivals. The festival’s rapid growth and its commitment to delivering an exciting and diverse musical experience ensure that Parklife 2026 will be a must-attend event for music fans from across the globe.