Callum Smith requests a rematch with Canelo Alvarez prior of his fight with Lenin Castillo.

Callum Smith is looking forward to a rematch with Canelo Alvarez, but he isn’t holding his breath for it to happen.

Last December, the Mexican fighter easily defeated Smith in Texas, but a lot has changed since then, including Smith hiring a new trainer in Buddy McGirt and moving up a weight class to light-heavyweight.

On the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s multiple-heavyweight title defense against Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday, he will face Lenin Castillo for the first time at that level.

From there, Smith believes he has the ability to become a world champion in a new weight class, and he’ll need a title to convince Canelo to fight again.

While he hopes for that opportunity to present itself, and believes Canelo will also go up a weight class, he isn’t confident it will.

“I believe I am capable of being a two-weight world champion. Smith told Boxing Social, “I think I can do it.”

“I’d want to see a rematch. No excuses, he thrashed me and beat me well, but I feel we’ll see a better version of myself at 175.

“My only regret from the battle is that we never got to see the best version of myself in action with him. I didn’t perform that night, and that was the end of it. That is entirely my fault.

“If I were a world champion, I’d leap at the chance to fight at 175. I’m not holding my breath on this one.

“I believe he will advance at some time, and I believe he will go anywhere he wishes. At 175, I believe we’ll see a better version of myself. At 175, I believe we’ll see a better version of him, and you’ll see a better version of me.