Call The Midwife Viewers React to Disturbing Plotline in New Episode

The return of BBC’s beloved drama *Call The Midwife* has sparked a wave of viewer reactions, with many expressing their discomfort over the difficult subject matter in the first episode of the new season. The episode, which aired this past weekend, addressed the sensitive issue of child neglect, drawing strong responses from the show’s audience.

Family Crisis and Child Neglect

The plot centered around Nurse Joyce Highland, portrayed by Renee Bailey, who discovered a family struggling with severe neglect. During her rounds, she encountered the Kingsley family, where it was immediately clear that the four children were malnourished and living in deplorable conditions. Although Nurse Highland initially gave the parents a chance to improve their situation, things escalated, and she was forced to take the children to Nonnatus House for their safety and care.

The situation worsened when the children’s father, a violent and aggressive figure, arrived with the pregnant mother, demanding the children’s return. He was met by Sister Monica Joan (Judy Parfitt), who attempted to manage the confrontation calmly, but tensions remained high. Things took a tragic turn when one of the children fell from a window while under the care of their parents. It was later revealed that the family had previously lost another child, adding a deeper layer of tragedy to the already harrowing storyline.

Viewers flocked to social media to voice their distress over the plot. One viewer posted: “That father is a horrible bully and a thug, he’s not fit to be a parent,” while others expressed concern over the lack of effort from the family to improve their situation, especially after the previous loss of a child. One user shared, “Child poverty. Child neglect. Nothing has changed,” highlighting the ongoing societal issues the show was addressing. Another commented on the emotional impact of the episode, saying it “hit a nerve” for those who had worked in childcare in the past.

While the episode’s focus on neglect was a tough watch, it also saw the emergence of other significant storylines. The episode included a women’s liberation movement storyline, as local women organized a bra-burning demonstration, symbolizing the dawn of a new social era in Poplar. Additionally, Sister Catherine (Molly Vevers) encountered a pregnant woman suffering from hyperemesis, leading to a tense, life-threatening situation when the baby unexpectedly arrived while the mother was using the toilet.

Meanwhile, Trixie Aylward (Helen George) was faced with the challenge of explaining to Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter) that the nuns might need to abandon their habits and fully embrace NHS roles if they wished to keep Nonnatus House operational. This subplot added another layer of complexity to the ongoing narrative as the show continues to explore the changing dynamics within the community and healthcare system.