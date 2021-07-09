Caitlyn Loane, an Australian TikTok star, died at the age of 19.

Caitlyn Loane, a TikTok celebrity who earned fame for filming her life as a young farmer, died at the age of nineteen. Phillip Loane, her father, verified the news on Thursday.

Phillip remarked on his daughter’s life in a statement to The Mercury, adding, “She was a gorgeous, quirky young woman who was an irreplaceable member of our family.” “Words are inadequate to express our grief.”

Her mother, Richele Loane, told the outlet, “Her grin light up the room.” “She didn’t mind getting her hands dirty—in several photographs, she’s up to her knees in mud.”

Caitlyn’s family has remained tight-lipped about the circumstances surrounding her death. Her father, on the other hand, said that “every day should be ‘R U OK?’ day,” sparking speculation that the burgeoning TikTok star had committed suicide.

Are you all right? Day is an Australian national day of action that attempts to raise awareness about mental health and suicide prevention.

Caitlyn, who had a large TikTok following, shared pieces of her life as a Tasmanian livestock manager with her more than 50,000 followers on a regular basis. Caitlyn was a fourth-generation farmer who also enjoyed Australian football. Her side, the Devonport Football Club, issued a statement on Thursday grieving her passing.

“The Board, members, players, volunteers, sponsors, and supporters of the Devonport Football Club express our heartfelt sympathies and warmest thoughts to Caitlyn’s family and friends, including, of course, her teammates on the DFC Senior Women’s team,” the club wrote on its official Facebook page.

“The past week has placed what really matters in life into perspective, and it has reminded us all that football, as unifying as it is, is just a game after all. The Devonport Football Club’s aim right now is to provide an empathic, supportive network to everyone involved with the club, with a special focus on those most touched by Caitlyn’s untimely death,” the club added.

Caitlyn’s last TikTok video was uploaded on June 26. Since her death, many have gone to the video’s comments area to express their sympathies to her family.

If you’re thinking about suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for free, confidential counseling. Call 1-800-273-8255 for more information. The line is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.