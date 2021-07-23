Caitlyn Jenner’s net worth has plummeted by 70%, and she only makes just 0.3 percent of Kylie Jenner’s income.

Since the premiere of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” in 2007, Caitlyn Jenner, formerly Olympian Bruce Jenner, has been a television sensation. Her earnings have plunged by nearly 70% after she had a good wage from her TV shows.

Jenner, who has a net worth of $100 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, earned $2.5 million each year in 2016 from her miniseries documentary “I Am Cait.” According to Bloomberg, the TV personality earned $1.9 million in 2017 from her memoir “The Secrets of My Life,” and another $1.5 million from the sale of the book.

However, as a candidate for governor of California, she was obligated by law to provide her tax records for the previous five years. Jenner hasn’t submitted her 2020 tax taxes yet, so her data only covers the previous four years. According to her tax filings, she only made $550,000 in both 2018 and 2019, a 70 percent decrease from her peak earnings. Her engagement with Team Tours Inc. and Cait’s World, her own company, provided the majority of her income during those two years.

According to her 2019 tax papers, the transgender TV star made $320,000 in gross income in Australia. According to the Associated Press, she previously appeared on the British show “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here,” which was set in Australia.

Jenner’s latest profits pale in comparison to her daughter Kylie Jenner’s $170 million earnings in 2019, according to Statista. Celebrity Net Worth has found that the 23-year-old media celebrity has a net worth of $700 million. Caitlyn earned about 0.3 percent of her daughter’s earnings in 2019, with the majority of it coming from Kylie Cosmetics, which was valued at $1.2 billion in 2019.

Kylie was crowned the youngest self-made billionaire in March of the same year, thanks to her cosmetics company. According to Forbes, the company’s rapid growth increased its value to $900 million in 2019, and with the media personality’s wealth, her total net worth surpassed $1 billion.