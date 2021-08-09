Caitlyn Jenner is spotted at LAX while her partner Sophia Hutchins swims in her pool.

After recording her stay on “Big Brother VIP” in Australia, Caitlyn Jenner has returned to California.

The 71-year-old wannabe politician was photographed outside the LAX airport near Los Angeles on Saturday, dressed casually as she made her way to a waiting automobile.

Jenner donned a plain black V-neck sweater, blue denim pants, and gray trainers with pink embellishments in images obtained by the Daily Mail of her arrival at the airport.

Her brown hair was also done in waves.

When she landed, the former Olympian was wearing a mask, but she took it off when she was brought to her vehicle.

After recording her role in “Big Brother VIP” in Sydney, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum made her debut appearance in the United States. The drama, which takes on a “hotel concept” in the midst of the pandemic, will premiere later this year.

Jenner discussed her choice to join the reality show, in which competitors battle for $100,000 for their chosen charity, in a recent interview.

Perth Now cited her as stating, “I just want to keep being out there.” “I want to be noticed.” And it’s not so much about what I say or presenting a program about these topics, like gender dysphoria, and so on; it’s about performing a show like this honestly.”

Jenner left her companion Sophia Hutchins in charge of their Malibu home while she travelled south to tape the show. However, it appears that the 25-year-old businesswoman relished her alone time in their mansion, as she routinely shared photos of herself swimming in their pool on Instagram.

Hutchins’ most recent Instagram post showed her in a black two-piece bikini exercising her paddle boarding talents in their pool. The Lumasol CEO was photographed standing on top of a blue and white board, clutching a paddle.

She captioned her photo, “Practicing my paddle board skills before I go in the ocean.”

Jenner and Hutchins have been living together for a while now, and their decision has fueled the never-ending romance rumors around them.

Hutchins, on the other hand, has stated in several interviews that they were never romantically linked. She insisted that, in addition to being business partners, she and Jenner share a paternal bond.

“It was never romantic,” says the narrator. It was never sexual in nature. It was a very friendly environment. Brief News from Washington Newsday.