Caitlyn Jenner departs for Australia, while Sophia Hutchins remains in Malibu.

Caitlyn Jenner and her live-in partner Sophia Hutchins will be apart for a period of time.

Following Australian tabloid allegations alleging Jenner had flown south amid her gubernatorial campaign, a spokesman for the TV star confirmed with Politico Friday that the 71-year-old former Olympian flew to Australia to record an appearance on “Big Brother VIP.”

Jenner is running for governor of California against Gavin Newsom, but her decision to fly to Sydney this week has raised questions about her campaign. According to The Daily Beast, Australia enacted harsher laws in the aftermath of the epidemic, requiring her to quarantine for two weeks before filming the reality show.

However, the former star of “I Am Cait” has guaranteed her fans that she will return. She emphasized on social media that she is fulfilling a commitment she made long before she decided to run for office.

“I am following through on a work pledge I made before even deciding to run for governor. On the race to save California, there is no respite at all!” she said on Twitter on Friday.

On the same day, her spokesman told Politico that Kris Jenner’s ex-husband will undoubtedly return in time for her “bus tour” in California before of the Sept. 14 election.

Meanwhile, Hutchins, Jenner’s partner, has decided to stay behind at their Malibu mansion rather than accompany the reality star on her quick trip to Australia. The 25-year-old model and entrepreneur took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a selfie she snapped from their home to wish her admirers a “nice morning.”

She updated her account on the photo-sharing app on Friday by posting a snapshot of herself in their home. Hutchins stands on the terrace with a solemn expression in the photo.

Jenner and Hutchins met in 2015 and have been inseparable ever since. Their closeness spawned romance speculations that have persisted for years, despite Hutchins’ repeated denials of the allegations romantically tying them.

Hutchins, the CEO of skincare business Lumasol, clarified the situation in a 2019 interview with The New York Times, stating they were “never romantically involved.”

Hutchins debunked the claims again a year later when she appeared on Heather McDonald's "Juicy Scoop" podcast, claiming, "It was never romantic." It was never sexual in nature. It was a great deal.