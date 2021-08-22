Café with a heart Bring your own bottle because ‘you might spend hours in’.

Due of its laid-back ambiance, the Egg Café is believed to be the ideal venue in the city center for vegetarians and vegans.

On our sister site, 2chill, locals have been applauding the independent business.

One previous diner described the café as having a bohemian vibe from the start.

It’s easy to see why, given that they’re located in a beautiful old Victorian warehouse and write their daily menu on a blackboard behind the shop.

“Just on a side street off Bold Street, Egg Café is set away above an unassuming flight of stairs from the street,” William Whitby remarked, giving the business four stars.

“From the minute you climb up the stairs to the upper loft of the building, the café exudes a bohemian vibe.

“Because the cuisine on offer is all fresh, tempting, and reasonable, the café caters to Liverpool’s vegetarian and vegan community. After my brunch date, I had the vegan breakfast, which filled me up nicely, and I also loved the variety of coffees and teas.

“The pastries and desserts appeared to be delectable.”

If, unlike William, you’re looking for something other than a fry up to satisfy your hunger, try their famed French toast with forest berries, pancakes with banana and maple syrup, or their flavor of the day quiche.

You may wash down their plant-based meals with a glass of wine while appreciating a spectacular and panoramic view of the city center, as it is a fully licensed hotspot.

If you want to make a night of it, you can bring your own bottle of wine and pay £2 corkage per person.

Following your tour to Liverpool, Charlotte Hadfield, a reporter for Washington Newsday, gave the café five stars: “Egg Café is a vegetarian café/restaurant in the city center, right off Bold Street. They serve delicious, hearty, handmade meals at a fair price, and you may bring your own booze for a little corkage fee.

“The environment is really relaxed, and you could easily spend hours there.”

The café has an independent art gallery that exhibits a diverse range of artists’ work and is a well-known and lively gathering spot.

It’s the Egg. “The summary has come to an end.”