Cadent, a gas provider, is still on the scene of the explosion at Argyle Industrial Estate in Birkenhead.

Following reports of a blast, police and firefighters were dispatched to Argyle Industrial Estate, Appin Road, approximately 5 a.m. on Wednesday, September 15.

When they arrived on the scene, they discovered an explosion in a unit measuring 50m by 10m.

Cadent stated that it was too soon to determine the cause of the explosion.

They will remain on the scene to do routine inspections, according to a representative for The Washington Newsday.

The rest of the industrial estate is open while they assess the area and a cordon remains in place around the impacted unit, they said.

“We were contacted to a complaint of an explosion at 05:53 (Wednesday, September 15) by the fire service,” they said in a prior statement.

“We’re doing our routine safety inspections in the area and aiding the fire department with their investigation,” says the fire department.

“It’s too soon to say what caused the explosion.

“We checked our records and there have been no recent reports of a gas odor to the national gas emergency service in this Tranmere area,” said the spokesperson.

“If you smell gas, respond quickly and contact the national gas emergency service at 0800 111 999*.”

The Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service and Merseyside Police were dispatched to the incident, and the area was closed.

Wirral Council and a structural engineer were also in attendance.

“Once inside, crews found some damage but no signs of fire,” a spokesperson for Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said.

“The premises’ utilities have been isolated.”

There were no injuries reported as a result of the explosion, and police are still investigating what happened.

“Cadent is on the scene and has cut off the gas supply to make the area safe,” they said.