Cadbury apologizes to Sainsbury’s customers on Instagram for their new chocolate bars.

Cadbury, a confectionery business, has apologized to its consumers on Instagram.

The chocolate behemoth, which is the world’s second largest confectionary company, released a statement announcing the debut of its new plant-based chocolate bars.

The demand for vegan and plant-based alternatives continues to rise, and Cadbury indicated that it intended to make its offers “perfect.”

According to MEN, Cadbury has launched two new plant-based bars that will be available at Sainsbury’s supermarkets in November.

Smooth Chocolate and Smooth Chocolate with Salted Caramel Pieces are the two flavors available.

Instagram

Cadbury UK took to Instagram to offer a text graphic of its apologies with the caption: “We just wanted to say…”

“Dear plant-based Britain,” it says on the apology notice.

“Please accept my apologies for the delay. Sorry if it appeared that we weren’t paying attention to your calls. Please accept my apologies for not being able to respond to the rumors.

“Please accept my apologies for all the other chocolate you’ve consumed while you waited.

“We just wanted everything to be perfect. Perfection, like plants, takes time to achieve.

“The Cadbury plant bar, on the other hand, is finally ready.

“Without the ‘glass and a half,’ this chocolate is smooth and delightful.

“We think you’ll agree that the wait was well worth it.

“Apologetically yours, Cadbury x,” says the narrator.

Cadbury’s 273k Instagram followers reacted positively to the news, with the post receiving over 16,000 likes.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“YESSSSS,” Aislinn exclaimed.

“Wahoo, excellent news!!!!” exclaimed Lottie.

“About time,” Becky replied.

“Finally!!!!!!!!!!” said another shopper. “I am very psyched about this,” one person said.

Bailey stated, ” “I can’t wait to give it a shot! Thank you for providing a vegan option; for the sake of animals and the environment, the future is moving toward a plant-based food system.” However, not everyone was impressed.

One irritated consumer expressed his dissatisfaction by saying: “This is fantastic, but you could go gluten-free even farther. Veganism is a lifetime choice, whereas celiac disease is not.” “Why does everything have to be salted caramel?” said another.

A third critic blasted the film, saying: “What about those of us who have an almond allergy? I was under the impression that you had been waiting a long time to develop a bar sans nuts! ” You. “The summary has come to an end.”