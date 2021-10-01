By giving her heart, ‘Whirlwind of Joy,’ who died at the age of 25, saved the life of a young mother.

After her death, her daughter’s heart and other key organs are allowing others to live, according to a mother.

Niamh Radosavljevic, Carole Radosavljevic’s daughter, died at the age of 25 after having a severe stroke.

Niamh, from Fairfield, was described by her friends as a “whirlwind of delight” and by her mother as the “Queen Bee” who never failed to tell people near to her that she loved them.

Niamh died on September 10 at the Royal Liverpool Hospital, five days after suffering a brain bleed.

After feeling ill and lying on the bathroom floor, he texted her mother, asking her to come home.

She was brought to A&E and then transferred to the Intensive Therapy Unit, where she was sedated in order to give her body the best chance of healing.

Despite the fact that Niamh was only 25, physicians diagnosed her with a major stroke after initially suspecting meningitis.

Carole, Niamh’s mother, talked about her daughter’s dying days and the lives she helped save after she died.

She recalls physicians asking Niamh’s father and her if they would let her organs to be donated after her death.

“We said yes because she had such a generous attitude and she would have liked to encourage other people to enhance their quality of life,” Carole told The Washington Newsday.

On Friday, September 10, Niamh was certified clinically dead, but she was kept on a ventilator for another day so that surgery could be performed to prepare her organs for donation.

“Saturday was like a bonus because we got to spend it with her and she simply looked like she was sleeping,” Carole added.

“We were permitted to accompany her up until the procedure. It was a long surgery that began around 9 p.m. on Saturday and ended at 2 p.m. the following Sunday.

“I wanted to be with her after the operation to brush her hair, and it was quite stressful. I was given permission to sleep in bed with her and hold her in my arms.”

“The strange thing is, and this is quite odd, but there are five of her,” Carole added.

