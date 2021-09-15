By deleting her Instagram account, Britney Spears sends a “powerful” message: Report.

Britney Spears has chosen to take a social media hiatus.

During her conservatorship, the 39-year-old pop queen has been utilizing Instagram to keep fans updated on her situation. Spears, on the other hand, caused some uncertainty when she deleted her Instagram account on Tuesday after thanking her fans in the #FreeBritney movement.

An unnamed source informed Page Six that the move is her method of sending a “strong” statement.

“She’s happy and in a good place,” the source added, “and silence can be a powerful thing and a powerful message.”

“This was her decision,” the source said, adding that Spears is taking a break from social media “in light of the successful path that she’s been on and continues to be on [after]the news of [her engagement].”

According to the site, Spears’ lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, stated that it was his client’s decision to take a social media break.

“Don’t worry guys,” the “Toxic” singer tweeted on Tuesday. To celebrate my engagement, I’m taking a break from social media!!! I’ll be back as soon as possible.”

After five years of dating, Spears confirmed her engagement to Asghari on Sunday. She posted images and videos of herself wearing the engagement ring that her fiancé gave her.

Spears sent a message on Instagram about freedom and her conservatorship only one day after announcing her engagement.

She captioned screenshots about “infusing education with love” Monday, “I had to republish this so you can view the complete article!!!!!” “Growing up in an environment where someone else was in charge of practically everything I did… I sincerely hope that this message reaches anyone who have been misled or deceived by a system!!!!”

“No, you’re not insane, and you’re not alone,” she said. Before it’s too late, people need to hear this!!!! I’ve been waiting for my liberation for 13 years and counting!!!!! Again… You f–king kick ass, squad #FreeBritney!!!!! I adore you and pray that God blesses you.”

According to Cassie Petrey, Spears’ social media manager, the singer is in charge of her Instagram account.

Petrey commented on her own Instagram account, “Britney creates her own images and writes her own captions for Instagram.” “She does all of her own searching for Google photos, Pinterest images, quotes, memes, and anything else. Nobody is recommending any of that to her. She edits the videos herself most of the time.”

Aside from her engagement, Spears recently received more good news when her father, Jamie Spears, filed a petition to end her conservatorship.