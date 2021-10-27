‘Butter’ by BTS has been added to the list of contenders for the Grammy Awards in 2022.

BTS has formally relaunched its bid for a major music award, submitting its breakthrough track “Butter” for consideration in the 2022 Grammy Awards’ Best Pop Duo/Group category.

This year, “Butter,” a Billboard chart-topping single, is competing for the award alongside other notable names in the music industry. BTS will compete against 24kGoldn and Iann Dior for “Mood,” Doja Cat and Sza for “Kiss Me More,” The Kid Laroi and Miley Cyrus for “Without You,” Lizzo and Cardi B. for “Rumors,” and 24kGoldn and Iann Dior for “Without You.” After spending over ten weeks at the top of the charts, Billboard named “Butter” this year’s “Song Of The Summer.”

BTS’ “Dynamite” failed to win the Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group in 2021 last year. The accolade was given to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande for their song “Rain On Me,” which they wrote together. Despite failing to win the prized accolade, BTS had made history by becoming the first K-pop group to be nominated for a Grammy. As a result, the band became the first K-pop outfit to perform at the Grammys with one of their hits.

J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga, and V made history with their explosive performance of “Dynamite” at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles on March 14.

The band’s stunning performance at the Grammy Awards ceremony last year is captured in this video.

The 63rd Grammy Awards featured both live and recorded performances in a hybrid format.

BTS performed a live rendition of “Dynamite” on the roof of Yeouido’s Hyundai Seoul Mall.

The official candidates for the 64th Grammy Awards will be announced on November 23, and the awards event will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 31, 2022.

The Grammy Awards presentation in 2022 will be streamed live and on demand on Paramount Plus, as well as shown live on CBS.

The Recording Academy made significant improvements this year to ensure that rules and procedures are transparent and fair.

One of the modifications is that nominees in all categories will now be decided by a majority of Recording Academy voting members in a peer-to-peer vote.