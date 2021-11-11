Burglars distract Post Office employees and steal cash, prompting a CCTV appeal.

After generating a commotion and distracting personnel, burglars raided a Post Office and took cash.

Detectives have now made a CCTV appeal, believing that the two individuals in the photos may have information that would help them with their investigation.

On Monday, September 6, at around 10.45 a.m., a burglary occurred at a post office on Smithdown Road.

The suspects are said to have entered the shop and inquired if they could exchange some coins for cash.

The suspects grabbed cash from the till while the staff was distracted by the noise.

They then fled the area in a car, running in the direction of Ferndale Road.

The inquiry is still ongoing, but police believe that members of the public may be able to assist them.

Ben Dyer, a detective inspector, said: “These men may have crucial information, so come forward if you know who they are.

“This was a traumatic experience for employees, and we’re committed to track down those responsible and ensure that they, as well as other organizations, are not attacked again.

“If you were in the neighborhood and witnessed the incident or anyone fleeing, please notify us as well, as your dashcam, CCTV, or other information could be crucial.”

Contact the Merseyside Police social media bureau via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police Contact Centre with reference 21000619740 if you have any information.

You can also phone 101 or Crimestoppers, which can be reached anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their website at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.