Bullying, misogyny, and a “toxic culture” have all been discovered in the Liverpool Labour Party.

A review of the Liverpool Labour Party found evidence of “bullying, misogyny, and a toxic atmosphere” in the city party.

Following a damning government inspection report that resulted in Whitehall commissioners monitoring key areas of the city council, the national party has been investigating how the local party runs in Liverpool.

Local members have discovered ‘misogyny and a lack of tolerance prevalent’ in Liverpool Labour, according to a damning Labour report originally disclosed by Labour List.

After the damaging Max Caller probe, what’s next for Liverpool?

The probe concluded that “nothing short than a complete reset of the Labour Party in Liverpool is required,” based on the panel’s 77 written submissions and 53 interviews with 60 people.

It is suggested that the national Labour Party take over candidate selection processes in Liverpool until June 2026, and that unresolved complaints in the Liverpool City region be expedited, with resolution occurring within six months.

Former minister David Hanson and former Leeds Council leader Judith Blake led the Labour investigation into Liverpool.

According to Labour List, the panel received evidence indicating a “toxic culture” inside the Labour group on the council, as well as “dysfunctional governance” across the board.

There have also been accusations of a “toxic atmosphere” at certain local Labour gatherings, with members feeling unwelcome and women in particular being bullied or abused.

The panel was “presented with evidence of a history of antisemitism that has previously resulted in expulsions and suspensions” and has recommended that all elected representatives, local party and branch officers receive mandatory antisemitic training.

Within Liverpool Labour, the panel report found evidence of “poor performance,” “bullying, factionalism, misogyny, and dysfunction,” “lack of organization,” and “unhealthy petty rivalries,” according to the study, which will be discussed at a meeting of Labour’s National Executive Committee today.

It also proposes that Labour reconstruct Liverpool’s constituencies and that all future parliamentary candidates, including incumbent councillor and MP Ian Byrne, sign a promise agreeing on a date when they will vacate their council position.

The group concludes that its suggestions must be implemented right away.

The investigation began after government inspector Max. “The summary has come to an end.”