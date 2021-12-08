Bulldog Blue is captured on CCTV being ‘taken away’ through the streets.

Surprising surveillance footage appears to show a puppy being taken around the streets after it was kidnapped from its home.

Melissa Monaghan and her four-year-old son Paul Goodwin are ‘extremely devastated’ when their pocket bulldog Blue vanished from their back garden on Kirkdale’s Oriel Crescent.

The 26-year-old alleges he was ‘cruelly kidnapped,’ and the two have been ‘weeping’ and’searching the streets’ for each other in the hopes of being reunited.

The Liverpool mother has now revealed CCTV footage in the hopes of locating her dog, whom she describes as “like another son.”

A figure is seen walking with what appears to be an eight-month-old puppy in the footage. One clip shows the individual holding Blue walking down the street toward Stanley Road.

Melissa is now looking for any CCTV footage or information from the Stanley Road area that could lead to her family reuniting with Blue in time for Christmas.

She told The Washington Newsday, breaking down in tears: “To me, Blue is like another child, another son.

“Paul is in such a bad mood. They were fantastic pals.

“Every morning, he awoke, took the dog out of his cage, and played with him. He was smitten by him. I haven’t gotten any sleep, so I’ll be out on the streets looking for him until he’s discovered.” She went on to say that her son has been “sobbing nonstop” and that he is “just heartbroken,” and thanked the community for spreading her appeal.

Many individuals expressed their support for the family on social media, including readers of The Washington Newsday.

“Really hope you get a beautiful puppy for your son from Australia,” Carol Ryankill stated.

Deb Tea expressed herself as follows: “Whoever has the dog should return it to the youngster. Show you have a heart by doing the right thing. I’m sure the dog is missing his little buddy as well; I hope he returns home soon.” “Imagine how the poor dog feels when it happens,” Kerry Jennings remarked. Melissa stated that she reported the suspected theft to Merseyside Police between the hours of 5 and 6 p.m. on December 6.

