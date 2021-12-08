BTS’s Epik High is featured twice in Rolling Stone’s 50 Best Songs of 2021.

Three songs by well-known Korean artists have been included in Rolling Stone’s list of the 50 Best Songs of 2021.

BTS is at the top of the chart with “Butter,” a hot summer song that is ranked No. 16. This isn’t the first time the international sensation has made the elite list. Last year’s song “Dynamite” was featured on the album’s playlist.

“With such unfettered enthusiasm, BTS celebrate the power of silky beats, sunburst harmonies, party raps, and jump-up choruses that everyone else on the pop charts seems boring,” the journal writes in the description.

It then goes on to describe “Butter” as a song that “riding a chic-loving disco beat,” which is said to be similar to “Dynamite.”

Meanwhile, Epik High, dubbed “K-pop veterans” in South Korea, is No. 40 on the list this year with its single “Rosario,” which features 2NE1’s CL and rapper Zico.

The song’s creators are praised by Rolling Stone for deviating from the norm “Most K-pop songs have raucous refrains, which allows for “musical depth.”

The three performers trade verses about setting the benchmark for K-pop acts to follow over a light trap beat and flamenco-style guitar. ‘Out of my way, I am a legend, and I’m here to stay,’ CL shouts out on the belligerent chorus. Take notice, new artists “The magazine continues.

Twice, a girl trio, is also on the list, with their English track “The Feels.”

This song “deservedly captured the attention of the Western market,” according to Rolling Stone, because of its “radiant blast of disco intensity.” It’s also praised for its “ingenious vocal arrangement” and “masterfully smooth bassline.” The only South Korean acts to make the list last year were BTS and Blackpink. The girl group’s summer collaboration with Selena Gomez, “Ice Cream,” came in at No. 13, while the boyband’s big song, “Dynamite,” came in at No. 7.

Those interested in listening to all 50 tracks on this year’s list can do so by visiting Rolling Stone’s Spotify playlist.