BTS’s “Butter” remains at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the seventh week in a row, setting a new high.

Since its release in May, the K-pop group’s second all-English single has remained on the chart for seven weeks in a row, according to Billboard.

Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s 1995 single “One Sweet Day” now share the record with “Butter.”

According to Billboard, “Butter,” which was released by BigHit Music/HYBE/Columbia Records, received 29.1 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 6%), 10.8 million U.S. streams (down 1%), and 108,800 sales (down 29 percent) for the week of July 8.

For the seventh week in a row, “Butter” was named the top-selling song on the Digital Song Sales Chart. On the radio songs chart, it rose from No. 23 to No. 21 and from No. 31 to No. 26 on the streaming songs chart.

The song debuted at No. 10 on the Pop Airplay chart, becoming BTS’ second Top 10 on the mainstream Top 40 radio-based chart, following the group’s first all-English single, “Dynamite,” which reached No. 1 in December.

“BTS is the first all-South Korean act to reach the top ten of Pop Airplay many times. “Another South Korean artist has made the Pop Airplay top 10: singer PSY, whose song ‘Gangnam Style’ reached No. 10 in October 2012,” according to Billboard.

The group’s most recent single, “Permission to Dance,” was released on July 9.

It is BTS’ third all-English single, written in conjunction with singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran.

The CD “Butter” features “Permission to Dance” as well as instrumental versions of the two songs.

According to Billboard, this new song will be released on July 24 and will debut on the Hot 100 song chart.

BTS thanked their fans in a tweet following the success of “Butter,” praising them for helping them rule the charts for seven weeks.

Fans of the group, dubbed “ARMY,” responded warmly and shared photographs of the group, including memes, in the hopes that “Permission to Dance” would follow “Butter” to the top of the charts.