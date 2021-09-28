BTS will perform four concerts at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

BTS, the global hit, will perform four concerts in Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium in November and December, according to the group’s management label.

The concerts, dubbed “BTS Permission To Dance On Stage – LA,” will take place on November 27 and 28 and December 1 and 2. The performances will be the first time the boy band has performed live in front of an audience since their BTS World Tour, “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself,” in 2019.

The choice to stage the concert in SoFi stadium was decided after Big Hit Music studied the health and safety rules for the artists, fans, and employees of the event, according to BTS’ official Weverse account.

Here is the English translation of BigHit Music’s official announcement, as reported by Koreaboo.

BigHit Music is the name of the band. The in-person (offline) concert for ” BTS Permission To Dance On Stage” will take place in Los Angeles, California. It’s not easy to arrange an in-person concert during Covid-19, but after exploring for opportunities, we’ve decided to hold the concert in the United States, taking into account national and regional health restrictions and conditions. This will be the first time BTS and ARMY have met in person since the “BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself The Final” in 2019.

Big Hit Music also promised in the statement that it will do its best to organize more in-person BTS performances for Korean and international fans in the future.

The label also tweeted a preview flyer for the BTS performance.

SoFi Stadium, which opened in September 2020, is one of Los Angeles’ newest stadiums. It is currently home to the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers of the National Football League. According to the stadium’s official website, the stadium’s usual capacity is 70,000 people, however it can be expanded to 100,240 for special events.

According to Billboard, tickets for the upcoming BTS performances will go on sale on October 5.

Fans who purchased VIP tickets for the band’s canceled “Map of the Soul Tour – North America” in 2020 will get first access to presale tickets on October 5 at 3 p.m.

Non-VIP ticket holders will get the next opportunity to enter on Oct. 6 at 3 p.m. Following the VIP ticket purchasers on Oct. 6, all other “Map of the Soul Tour – North America” ticket buyers will have access to the presale.

Army of BTS Brief News from Washington Newsday.