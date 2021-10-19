BTS Will Perform At The IHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour’s Los Angeles Leg In 2021.

As part of this year’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour, global sensation BTS will perform among other prominent stars in the music industry in Los Angeles.

The announcement was made via a tweet from 102.7 KIIS FM in Los Angeles on Monday. According to the announcement, the popular South Korean quartet will perform with Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, and Doja Cat at the highly anticipated event on December 3.

“#BTS will perform at #KIISJingleBall! Their hit songs #Dynamite and #Butter opened the concert. Here’s how you can win tickets: ihr.fm/3INVcyO! Bestie, I’ll see you there! “The radio station made a point.

The evening will also feature performances from Lil Nas X, The Kid LAROI, Saweetie, Black Eyed Peas, Tate McRae, Bazzi, and Dixie D’Amelio.

Due to quarantine limitations, BTS was only able to attend the concert digitally last year. The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour for 2020 was broadcast live on the iHeartRadio app, iHeartMedia CHR radio stations, the CW app, and CWTV.com.

BTS will not only perform live at this event, but it will also have its first on-site performance in two years, following the completion of its “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” world tour in 2019. The renowned septet will perform four concerts in Los Angeles on November 27 and 28, followed by two more on December 1 and 2.

“BTS Permission To Dance On Stage – LA” will be hosted at the SoFi Stadium, one of Los Angeles’ newest venues, in anticipation of a large turnout for the offline concerts. It has a typical capacity of 70,000 people but can accommodate up to 100,240 people for special events.

The Bangtan Boys will also perform at an internet event on Oct. 24 called “BTS Permission To Dance On Stage.” It will only be available on the Weverse app.

BTS isn’t the only South Korean act performing at this year’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour.

Monsta X is also scheduled to perform at events in Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, and Miami on December 13, 14, 16, and 19, respectively.

“The most wonderful time of the year is approaching, and we’re excited to be a part of it! On the @iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, we’ll be performing! I look forward to seeing you there! #JingleBall, #iHeartJingleBall, #iHeartJingleBall, “The official Twitter handle for Mosta X was announced earlier this month.