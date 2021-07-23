BTS Will Appear On BBC’s ‘Radio 1 Live Lounge,’ As Well As Star In A TV Documentary

BTS, a South Korean boy band, never seems to run out of achievements to commemorate. The global sensation will make its live radio premiere in the United Kingdom on BBC’s “Radio 1 Live Lounge” next week, as well as star in a BBC One TV special.

On July 27, BTS will appear on the prestigious radio program at 7 a.m. ET. According to the BBC, the trio will play its South Korean chart-topping hits “Permission to Dance” and “Dynamite.”

Puff Daddy and Faith Evans’ classic 1997 collaboration single “I’ll Be Missing You,” which samples The Police’s “Every Breath You Take,” will also be covered by the boy band.

The announcement was announced on BBC Radio 1’s Twitter account on Thursday. The announcement was accompanied by a photo of the lads dressed in bright clothing.

Adele Roberts, who will host the band’s live radio premiere in the United Kingdom, retweeted the news, writing, “I am beyond happy for today & the lovely #bts army.” I can’t wait! “We’re purpleing you.”

BTS will have their first BBC One TV special on July 28 following their appearance on “Live Lounge.” According to the BBC, the 30-minute documentary “BTS @ Radio 1” would “examine the astonishing rise to stardom of 21st-century pop icons BTS.”

Roberts’ exclusive interview with BTS prior of the boy band’s “Live Lounge” debut will also be included in the TV special.

“BTS’ Radio 1 journey began in 2017 with their first ever play on the station, resulting in an outpouring of support and excitement from fans all over the world,” the BBC added.

The documentary will also include footage from Roberts’ 2018 journey to Seoul, during which she met key figures involved in the group’s success, including the group’s choreographer, the K-pop minister, and members of the BTS following known as ARMY.

BTS recently become a member of “Spotify’s Billions Club” after their smash song “Dynamite” reached one billion Spotify streams. With a tweet on Thursday, the music streaming site formally welcomed the guys to the club.

Following the release of “Dynamite” on Aug. 21, 2020, BTS clinched a seat in the “Spotify Billions Club” in less than a year.