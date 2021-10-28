BTS, TXT, and ‘Squid Game’ have been nominated for the People’s Choice Awards in 2021.

BTS and TXT, two South Korean musical titans, are nominated for this year’s People’s Choice Awards, alongside Netflix’s breakout hit “Squid Game.”

BTS, the Korean pop sensation, received four nominations this year: Best Group of 2021, Best Song of 2021, and Best Music Video of 2021 (for their smash single “Butter”). In addition, “My Universe,” a collaboration with British rock band Coldplay, is a contender for The Music Video of 2021.

Tomorrow X Together, often known as TXT, received their first nomination in the award-giving body for The New Artist of 2021, competing against Bella Poarch, Olivia Rodrigo, The Kid Laroi, 24kGoldn, Tate McRae, and Giveon.

Meanwhile, “Squid Game,” Netflix’s most-watched series, has been nominated for The Bingeworthy Show of 2021, competing against “Cobra Kai,” “Loki,” “Mare of Easttown,” “Outer Banks,” “Sex/Life,” “Ted Lasso,” and “The White Lotus.”

BTS won four People’s Choice Awards last year, including Group of 2020, Song of 2020 (“Dynamite”), Album of 2020 (“Map of the Soul: 7”), and Music Video of 2020 (“Dynamite”).

The hashtags “BTS” and “Butter” trended worldwide on Twitter on Thursday, as fans rallied to vote for the septet and the song that had previously won Billboard’s Song of the Summer award.

“As a result, voting has begun. Let’s get to work, armies. “On the #PCAs 2021, I voted #BUTTER for #TheMusicVideo,” remarked user @Jinonna0411.

TXT fans, also known as MOA, stormed Twitter with messages pushing one another to vote for their favorite band in the PCA.

“Vote MOA on PCA for TXT!” TXT is the only Korean artist in this category of 4th generation leaders, according to user TXTbestboyss.

TXT launched in 2019 under the same management organization that oversees BTS, Big Hit Entertainment or Hybe, and was praised as the longest-charting K-Pop album of 2021 on Billboard’s World Albums Chart. “The Chaos Chapter: Freeze,” the group’s second studio album, topped the Billboard 200 for 11 weeks in September, making them the third K-Pop act to do so after BTS and Blackpink.

Fans can vote here until November 17th. On December 7 at 9 p.m., the 2021 People’s Choice Awards will telecast live on E! and NBC.