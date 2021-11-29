BTS Talks About Asian Hatred, The Grammys, And Their ‘Army’ Of Fans

Though the South Korean boy band BTS has had greater success in their own country and overseas than their peers, the group’s leader Kim Nam-Joon has remarked that they continue to face “walls” of hatred from those who prejudice against Asians, particularly since the COVID-19 outbreak began.

“I wasn’t born and raised abroad, but Asians…[our path around the world]we truly felt the walls,” Kim Nam-Joon, also known as RM, said during a global press conference held just moments before the second day of the group’s concert in L.A.’s SoFi stadium, according to a senior editor at The Atlantic.

“Walls can always be described in words; sometimes they’re apparent, other times they’re unseen and sensitive,” he continued.

“If there’s anything we can do to help…we are always open,” the BTS singer-songwriter said. He also gave his support to Asian hate victims and promised to utilize his music to eliminate discrimination and racism, stating, “If there’s anything we can do to help…we are always open.” “We shall make every effort to end discrimination and racism.” During the press conference, the famous septet acknowledged the difficulty of winning a Grammy Award, but Suga, a 28-year-old rapper and composer, stated that he is willing to wait until they are able to earn a trophy from the Record Academy.

“yoongi (Suga): Winning a Grammy isn’t easy, but I’m grateful there are still obstacles we can work over. “Just because we haven’t won a Grammy doesn’t mean the others aren’t meaningful,” tweeted user @LenikaCruz.

Suga also quoted a Korean adage about perseverance, saying, “There is no tree without ten strokes of an axe,” and adding that they will accept nominations for the next ten years until they win a Grammy trophy.

The Bangtan Boys were both scared and enthusiastic for their series of concerts in Los Angeles after being missing from the live entertainment scene for a couple of years. Jungkook, the group’s youngest member, thanked the fans for their support after their globe tour was canceled because of the pandemic.

“I am grateful that we were able to spend such quality time together.” We’ve gotten a lot of love this year, which is similar to previous year. After the epidemic began, we published songs that conveyed difficult and honest thoughts, and as a result, we gained a lot of support because so many people like them. In this Koreaboo story, Jungkook is cited as saying, “We will pour that energy into today’s performance.”

BTS have again sold out the SoFi stadium.