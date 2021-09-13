BTS takes home three MTV Video Music Awards trophies, including Group Of The Year.

BTS, the world’s most popular boy band, won Group of the Year, Song of the Summer, and Best K-pop at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday (VMA).

BTS has won Group of the Year for the past three years in a row for their outstanding achievements in the music industry. The boy band won the award this year, beating out Blackpink, CNCO, Foo Fighters, Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5, Silk Sonic, and Twenty-One Pilots.

Due to COVID-19 issues, the septet was unable to fly to New York, but they sent a video message of thanks to MTV and their fans.

“Hello, our name is BTS! Thank you, VMAs, for honoring us with the “Group of the Year” award. And, ARMYs, it’s all possible because of you. We feel your love every minute, every second, even though we can’t meet in person. We adore you and miss you terribly. BTS remarked in a 17-second YouTube shorts video, “Thank you very much!”

In accepting their Best K-pop award, the group sent a new video clip.

The quartet started their statement by jamming to the opening two lines of their huge smash, “Butter,” which also won Song of the Summer.

“Like a crook undercover, smooth as butter.” BTS said, “It’s going to pop like difficulty coming into your heart like that.”

In the video, the Bangtan Boys also extended a shout-out to their devoted fanbase ARMY.

“Hey, BTS, we’re here. Thank you so much for the honor. We’re sorry, but we won’t be able to attend. But, maybe, we will be able to do so next time. We are extremely appreciative for all of the kindness we have received this year. ARMY, you are the best people on the planet. We will continue to provide you with excellent music and performances. “I adore you all!”

Their win trended on Twitter on Sunday, but not without some fans protesting that “Butter” should have won Best Pop Song based on the number of votes it received.

“Yeah? But that doesn’t erase the fact that Butter isn’t a Kpop song, and you presented a prize to an artist who was ousted in the first round,” tweeted Twitter user @nekoniwa.

Another person believes MTV granted BTS trophies solely to appease the ARMY.

@magicshop4023 said, “That’s what I was thinking, did we get ripped off again?”

Another user inquired as to how MTV determines the winners of the awards based on fan votes.

“Right – didn’t BTS take home the award for best pop from the public? Then what is the point of voting? Brief News from Washington Newsday.