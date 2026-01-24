BTS Sets El Paso Ablaze with Back-to-Back Sun Bowl Stadium Shows

The world’s biggest boy band, BTS, is returning to the stage, and fans in El Paso, Texas, are already counting down the days. After nearly four years of absence due to South Korea’s mandatory military service, the group is embarking on their highly anticipated ‘Arirang World Tour,’ with the first two stops in El Paso’s Sun Bowl Stadium on May 2 and 3, 2026. Tickets for the pair of back-to-back concerts are in high demand, sending fans into a frenzy as they race for a chance to secure their spot at one of the most eagerly awaited events of 2026.

El Paso Prepares for BTS’ Explosive Return

The announcement of BTS’s return to touring, following their military hiatus, was made on January 13, 2026, sending shockwaves through the BTS ARMY—a loyal and dedicated fanbase that’s known for its enthusiasm and organization. On January 22, presale tickets went live, with thousands of ARMY members scrambling to get their hands on tickets. Radio station 93.1 KISS FM, which closely followed the presale event, reported the frenzy, saying, “Parents of BTS ARMY fans, brace yourself for war because the moment we’ve been waiting for is officially here!”

For those who missed the presale, there’s still hope: the general sale for the El Paso shows will begin on January 24 at 3 p.m. MST. Fans are advised to prepare thoroughly to avoid missing out, with Ticketmaster releasing a ‘survival guide’ to help buyers navigate the high-pressure environment. Key advice includes updating payment information ahead of time, checking the seating chart, and being ready for a fast-paced ticketing process where tickets are expected to sell out in minutes, if not seconds. “You do not want to be typing in 16 digits while the timer is ticking,” the guide warns.

Ticketmaster also recommends fans log into their accounts at least 30 minutes before the sale opens and cautions against using multiple devices on the same account to avoid being flagged as a bot. Once the sale begins, fans are urged not to refresh their browser and wait for the page to update on its own. A strict limit of four tickets per person per show is enforced, and tickets are only confirmed once buyers see the “Thank You for Your Purchase” screen.

The anticipation for these concerts is so intense that the secondary market has already started buzzing. According to the New York Post, tickets for the May 2 and 3 concerts are being resold at prices ranging from $128 to $174, depending on the platform, with popular resale sites like Vivid Seats and StubHub seeing active listings.

BTS’s ‘Arirang World Tour’ comes with its own excitement, not only because of the concerts themselves but also due to the release of the group’s sixth studio album, “Arirang,” which drops on March 20, 2026. With 14 tracks expected, the album promises to deliver heartfelt stories from the group’s journey. Fans are also eagerly awaiting a sneak peek at the setlist for the upcoming shows and hoping that solo tracks from members like Suga, J-Hope, and Jin will make an appearance on tour.

El Paso, which has earned a reputation as a rising destination for international acts, will surely be one of the standout stops on this global tour. The Sun Bowl Stadium, with a seating capacity of tens of thousands, is set to be filled to the brim, as both local and out-of-town fans flock to the venue. Local media has been quick to share ticket-buying tips, fan reactions, and even survival strategies for what is shaping up to be an all-consuming event for the city.

The countdown to BTS’s El Paso concerts is now in full swing, and as the anticipation continues to grow, the excitement is palpable. For fans lucky enough to secure tickets, this tour represents more than just a concert; it’s a cultural moment. BTS is set to reclaim its place at the pinnacle of global pop music, and the Sun Bowl Stadium will be ground zero for what is likely to be one of the defining musical moments of the year.