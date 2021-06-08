BTS: RM Debuts a New Song for BTS FESTA Called “Bicycle”

Every year, BTS and ARMY hold a two-week-long celebration dubbed BTS FESTA to commemorate their debut. Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook offer fresh photos, videos, and songs for BTS fans to enjoy during the annual event. As part of the Korean band’s FESTA celebration, RM released a new solo music named “Bicycle” on June 6.

RM’s latest song is called “Bicycle.”

BTS released their single album 2 Cool 4 Skool on June 12, 2013. Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook put on BTS FESTA to commemorate their debut. In 2014, the first BTS FESTA took place.

Every year in June, the event takes place over two weeks to coincide with the anniversary of BTS’ debut. BTS releases never-before-seen photographs, exclusive videos, and new music as part of the celebrations.

RM chose to release a new song named “Bicycle” this year. The song was released to BTS’ SoundCloud account and the BANGTANTV YouTube channel by RM. RM penned a statement for fans on BTS’ blog, along with the song’s lyrics and credits, explaining why he decided to share the tune.

Sungsic Moon designed the cover artwork, which was written and produced by RM and John Eun. RM revealed in a letter to ARMY that he had always wanted to release a song about his passion of riding his bike, which led to the production of “Bicycle.”

What are BTS fans’ thoughts on RM’s new song?

ARMY reacted on social media after RM stated that he has written a new song for BTS FESTA. Given how unique FESTA releases are for fans, “Bicycle” is already a fan favorite.

On Reddit, a fan said, "All the Festa songs are amazing comfort music." "RM is such a brilliant lyricist, and I always enjoy hearing him sing….