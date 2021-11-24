BTS receives only one nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the Grammys in 2022, leaving some fans disappointed.

The list of nominees for the 2022 Grammy Awards has been released, and BTS has received a single nomination for its song “Butter” in the Best Pop Duo/Group category. Despite the fact that this is yet another achievement for the group, some supporters are upset, believing the boys have been “scammed.” The candidates for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards were announced in a series of tweets by the Recording Academy on Tuesday night. According to the list, BTS’ “Butter” is competing for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category against Coldplay’s “Higher Power,” Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’s “I Get a Kick Out of You,” and Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco’s “Lonely.”

The boy band has been nominated for a Grammy for the second time.

However, rather than applauding the group’s achievement, several ARMYs expressed their displeasure.

Some fans thought the boy band should have been nominated for more than one award, including Best Music Video for “Permission To Dance,” Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for “BE,” and Record of the Year for “Butter,” prompting the hashtag “#SCAMMYs” to trend internationally.

“Our expectations for you were low, but holy f—k,” wrote a fan who goes by the handle @skyeeekv on Twitter.

The fan said in the caption, “It’s strange that BTS just received one and the same nomination at the #scammys when Butter literally achieved and continues to achieve MORE THAN MUCH. So, what’s the name of this thing? Is it the same sh-t every year? Or is it the same sh-t but a new song?” Another fan slammed the Recording Academy, citing a rumored Forbes comment that said, “BTS will continue to tour and create songs, and fans will continue to follow them unwaveringly regardless of Grammy recognition.” “Once a snake, always a snake #scammys,” the fan wrote in the post. BTS also received a nomination for “Dynamite” in the Best Pop Duo/Group category last year. J-Hope, Jungkook, Jimin, V, J-Hope, RM, and Jin were all expected to be nominated in three other categories, including Album of the Year for “Map Of The Soul: 7,” according to ARMYs. Despite some fans’ angry reactions to the group’s recent Grammy nomination, others wished them well in their quest for the group’s first Grammy, which will also be the first for a K-pop artist.

Fans began to use the hashtags “#SmoothlikeBTS,” “#CongratulationsBTS,” and “#BestPopDuo” on Twitter on Tuesday. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.