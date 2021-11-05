BTS Members To Appear As Monster Hunters In New Webtoon ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’

In a new webtoon expected to be released next year, members of BTS will play monster hunters.

The management agency for the South Korean boyband, Hybe Entertainment, said on Thursday that the group will be featured in the online comic series “7Fates: CHAKHO,” which will premiere on Naver’s webtoon platform on January 15, 2022. It comes after BTS’ extremely popular time travel webtoon “Save Me,” which was released in 2019.

“It’s an urban fantasy set in the near future and inspired by the Joseon Dynasty’s tiger hunters. It would merge traditional storytelling with Hybe’s own imagination “According to Koreaboo, the agency stated.

The narrative of seven men who are destined by fate to rid their village of “monsters” will be told in the next webtoon.

South Korea once had a large population of Siberian tigers that preyed on villages, instilling fear in citizens who were helpless in the face of the ravenous tigers. In 1421, King Sejong established the Chakhogapsa (tiger hunters) to combat the situation.

The Chakhogapsa were particularly appointed troops with outstanding hunting abilities, including the ability to hit their target while riding horses.

“Its premise will be based on classic tiger hunter stories while also telling a brand-new story for readers to enjoy. ‘7Fates: Chakho,’ like ‘Save Me,’ follows seven boys, the tiger-hunting Chakho, whose fates are entwined. While taking down the ‘Beom,’ the Chakho confront challenges and tribulations together “The agency went on to say more.

The Korean word for tiger is “beom.”

It’s worth mentioning, though, that “Beom” in the future webtoon refers to Korean mythology monsters.

Members of the group described their responsibilities in the upcoming webtoon in a video uploaded on the group’s official Twitter page.

“Keep an eye on each tiger hunter’s story to learn about their awful fate and seek vengeance for the deaths of their loved ones,” RM advised.

The duality of one character’s identity was defined by Jungkook as “half human, part Beom.”

“This character is thrust into a difficult predicament in which he must catch ‘Beom’ utilizing the abilities of ‘Beom,’ while also avoiding being recognized as a ‘Beom,'” he explained.

Meanwhile, Jimin revealed that “7Fates: CHAKHO” will feature creatures from Korean folklore such as the “Dokkaebi” (trickster goblins) and the “Bulgasalyi” (witch-like creatures) (a monster that feeds on metal scraps).