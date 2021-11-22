BTS Members Exchange Phone Numbers With Lizzo At Harry Styles’ Concert At The American Music Awards

On Sunday, members of BTS had a good time at the American Music Awards 2021. They met Lizzo during a Harry Styles concert and exchanged phone numbers, according to reports.

BTS member J-Hope claimed in an exclusive interview with ET that meeting Lizzo over the weekend was “awesome.” The 27-year-old South Korean rapper also revealed that he sweated so much throughout the show that his shirt was soaked.

On Sunday, the American Music Awards 2021 were presented at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

When host Cassie DiLaura inquired if the members of BTS had talked about a possible collaboration between the singer and the boy band, Park Ji-min said that the music was so loud that they couldn’t really talk.

J-Hope added his two cents, stating that they had exchanged phone numbers. “She’s really fire,” RM said of Lizzo for being “very transparent” about the cooperation. The members of the boy band went on to say that they had been waiting “for such, such a long time” to perform at the American Music Awards. “It’s like something out of a dream,” Suga added. RM agreed, explaining how they had hoped to play at the American Music Awards in the past. The 27-year-old musician also expressed gratitude to his supporters, who are known as ARMYs on social media.

“We had this dream in our dreams, so it’s weird!” RM took notice. “We’re simply having a wonderful time. With genuine people, not AIs, in the ARMYs!” “From playing with Harry Styles at his #LoveOnTourLA to finally performing for their ARMYs at the #AMAs — @bts bighit are living the dream,” ET commented on Twitter after posting a video of the interview. V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin, and J-Hope, the boy band’s seven members, published a series of images with Lizzo on their official Twitter account. “We met @lizzo,” they captioned the photographs. “I met @BTS twt,” Lizzo commented in response to the tweet. BTS’ official handle was also following Lizzo on Twitter, according to a screenshot Lizzo tweeted. With a sobbing and red heart emoji, she said, “Did we just become BFFS?”

At the event, BTS performed “My Universe” alongside Coldplay and “Butter.”