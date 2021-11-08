BTS, Megan Thee Stallion, and Olivia Rodrigo are among the artists set to perform at the American Music Awards in 2021.

The American Music Awards have announced that BTS from South Korea and Megan Thee Stallion from the United States will perform at the 2021 American Music Awards on Nov. 21 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Cardi B has previously been named as the host of the AMA. Bad Bunny, a rapper, and Olivia Rodrigo, a vocalist, will also perform at the music awards presentation. The televised global premiere performance of BTS’s song “Butter” will take place. “We’re so pleased to be bringing you the WORLD PREMIERE performance of “#BTS Butter” in person at the @AMAs with our friend @theestallion!” BTS tweeted in response to the announcement. Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook make up BTS, which stands for Bangtan Boys. Megan Thee Stallion and Olivia Rodrigo were both nominated for artist of the year at the AMAs. Megan Thee Stallion was also nominated in three categories. Rodrigo has seven nominations for her AMA debut. Doja Cat and Bad Bunny each received five nominations, while The Weeknd has six.

From September 25, 2020, through September 23, 2021, nominees were based on billboard charts, streaming, album and song sales, and radio airplay.

The award event will be broadcast live on ABC and streamed the next day on Hulu. This year, the fan-voted awards presentation opened voting on TikTok, which is unique but not surprising given TikTok’s global influence among youthful audiences.

Cardi B will be hosting the award presentation for the first time.

“I was ecstatic when I got the invitation to host the AMAs,” Cardi B said in a statement. “I’m ready to bring my unique personality to the American Music Awards stage!” Jesse Collins, ABC, and MRC deserve credit for making this possible.” “As a first-time host, we are ecstatic to have the vibrant Cardi B bring her contagious energy to the American Music Awards,” said AMAs executive producer Jesse Collins. “She’ll enthrall the audience, push the boundaries, and put on a spectacle that will be remembered for a long time!”