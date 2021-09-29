BTS LA Concerts: Fans Share Hilarious Ideas To Attend Boyband’s Upcoming Events.

When it comes to supporting their K-pop stars on social media, BTS fans are known to be violent. However, before of the boyband’s gigs in Los Angeles, the fans, collectively known as ARMY, have showed their lighter side.

The “BTS Permission To Dance On Stage – LA” will be held on Nov. 27-28 and Dec. 1- 2 at SoFi stadium in Los Angeles.

Some ARMY members devised inventive ways to attend forthcoming performances without having to spend any money.

One ardent fan from India was willing to swim a thousand miles just to see the Bangtan Boys perform.

“Desi armys, hear me out, LA is 13500 kilometers from India, and the BTS concert is 60 days away, so if we swim at 225 kilometers per day, or 155 meters per minute, we will arrive in time,” the fan tweeted.

A fellow ARMY member got a bit more creative.

“Me and besties on the way to attend bts 4 concerts in LA,” the fan wrote, along with a photo of people swimming with life vests.

“Dory said ‘Just keep swimming,’ so let’s go!!!,” another admirer soon responded.

One ARMY member wished for the “Squid Game” con artist (Gong Yoo) to invite her to participate in the fatal games in order to win money to attend the concert.

Some fans are “begging” for the boyband’s music label to post live streams of the events.

“@BigHit Music I’m begging on my knees, please live stream the #PTS On Stage LA concert, I want to see @BTS_twt on stage with ARMY in the audience,” a BTS fan said.

“BTS Permission To Dance On Stage – LA” will be their first in-person concert in two years.

The SoFi stadium can hold up to 100,240 people, according to the venue’s official website.

The in-person musical events come on the heels of their online concert “Permission To Dance On Stage,” which will be held on Oct. 24. It will stream exclusively through the Weverse app.