BTS’ Jimin, J-Hope, and Jungkook are praised by the choreographer of the ‘Butter’ remix: ‘Truly Admire 3J’s Work Ethic.’

Following the release of BTS’ 3J sub-video unit’s dancing to the new “Butter” remix, Nick Joseph, HYBE’s new choreographer, has nothing but love for the group.

The dance instructor, who traveled from the United States to South Korea to choreograph the song, praised 3J sub-unit members Jimin, J-Hope, and Jungkook on Instagram on Thursday for their “extraordinary dedication” to their profession.

“I greatly respect 3J’s work ethic, as well as their individual personalities (very welcome and hella funny!) and their extreme dedication to what they do,” Joseph remarked. “They never seem to settle! They went through multiple rehearsals, run-throughs, and notes to make sure they delivered their finest performance, and they did! I am grateful for their efforts and concern.”

3J’s special performance video for “Butter (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)” was posted on Thursday and has already racked up over 15 million views on YouTube.

Many fans applauded the 3J members’ dancing abilities, as well as the track’s strong choreography, which featured numerous quick hand and foot moves.

Despite their excellent dance abilities, the members of the trio had to put in a lot of practice time to hone their moves.

J-Hope revealed the most difficult element of the choreography on the Korean mobile app Weverse. He seemed to have trouble remembering the dance’s hand gesture sequence.

According to Koreaboo, J-Hope said, “I was getting so confused while we were learning this technique over two days.”

The trio’s hard effort paid off in the end, as the boy band’s fans, collectively known as “ARMY,” adored their performance.

“I absolutely adore the choreography and sequence! I can’t stop thinking about it, and the boys nailed it! Damn. I’m still stuck, and I killed the replay, pause, and play buttons,” a fan wrote on Twitter.

J-Hope appeared to be dancing with such ease, as if he didn’t have any ankles, according to another fan.

The admirer remarked, “HOSEOK HAS THE BONELESS ANKLES???”

The dance for the remixed version of “Butter” was a little over the top, according to Joseph. But he was overjoyed since the 3J members managed to pull it off in the end. Working with them has also been a “gift,” he said.

The dancing instructor added, “It’s already a surreal experience being here in Korea working with Hybe, but being able to personally work with 3/7 of BTS and create this routine for them is really wild!”

