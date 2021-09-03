BTS is inducted into the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame in 2022.

BTS has been inducted into the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame for 2022 after breaking so many records this year.

Whenever their names appear in the news, the South Korean superstars appear to be making history. However, BTS’ monster song “Butter,” which has ruled the Billboard charts since its release in May, is responsible for the majority of their hits.

In a YouTube video posted on Sept. 2, Guinness revealed that BTS would be inducted into the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame in 2022.

The group’s records that earned them a place in the hall of fame were listed by Guinness’ Community Manager.

BTS set the following records with the song “Butter”: the most-viewed YouTube video by a Kpop group (538 million views); the most-viewed premiere of a video (3.9 million views); the most-viewed YouTube video in 24 hours (108,200,000 views); the most-streamed track on Spotify in the first 24 hours (11.04 million); the most-streamed act on Spotify (16.8 billion streams); the most-streamed act on Spotify (16.8 billion streams); the highest number of

Aside from that, BTS has the fastest time to reach one million TikTok followers (their current TikTok followers total 40 million), the highest number of tickets sold for a live-streamed concert (756,000 tickets), the most streamed group on Spotify (beating the British band Coldplay), and the most-followed music group on Instagram.

Guinness also praised BTS for their outstanding effort to bringing South Korea to the attention of the international community.

“Despite their youth, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have left an indelible impact on today’s cultural scene, breaking out from the confines of their home market and a language, South Korean, that is still mostly unknown to the international public.

South Korea is experiencing a steady surge in popularity at the same time – probably boosted by the boyband’s music,” Guinness stated.

Guinness also stated that the septet plays an important role in amplifying South Korea’s global influence, from Netflix-produced Korean dramas to Seoul’s cutting-edge beauty sector and viral trends.

This month, the group’s accomplishments will be documented in a book.