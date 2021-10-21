BTS Hosts Social Media Dance Challenges To Raise Carbon Neutrality Awareness [Videos].

BTS, a Korean boy band, has asked the younger generation to take part in two social media challenges to promote carbon neutrality.

The popular septet devised simple dance techniques to communicate the concept of carbon neutrality to participants in the “#Move4Gen1” and “#Pass2Gen1” social media competitions. These challenges were part of their “Expecting Generation One” campaign as worldwide ambassadors for Hyundai Motor Company.

BTS includes a “+” (plus sign) movement in the choreography for the “#Move4Gen1” challenge to symbolize already generated carbon emissions and a “-” (minus sign) movement to represent reduced carbon emissions, leading to “O” (zero) indicating net zero carbon emissions to reach neutrality.

Hyundai revealed the dance moves displayed by BTS in a video for the “#Move4Gen1” competition.

In the 29-second video, Jungkook says, “Join our ‘#Move4Gen1’ challenge and follow the moves ‘Plus, Minus, and Zero,’ which reflect the concept of carbon neutrality.” After Jungkook’s speech, Jimin, Suga, and Jin do the “Plus, Minus, Zero” dance routines to the tune of their 2020 hit “Ioniq.” “Millennials and Generation Z will play a critical role in developing a carbon-neutral civilization that will benefit future generations.” In order to generate synergy around this vital cause, we’ve invited BTS and social media influencers,” stated Thomas Schemera, Hyundai Motor Company’s Global Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Customer Experience Division, in an official release.

Meanwhile, participants in Hyundai’s “#Pass2Gen1” initiative are asked to consider what they want to leave as a legacy to “Generation One,” the first generation to live in a carbon-neutral world.

BTS kicked off the relay by combining dancing techniques that represented “clean water,” “blue sky,” and “starlight” to represent their intended legacy to “Generation one.”

According to Cnet, achieving carbon neutrality means that your carbon dioxide emissions have a “net neutral impact on the environment” and can help mitigate the effects of climate change. Everything emits carbon dioxide, from using power to driving a car. We would have to counterbalance the quantity of carbon dioxide we produce into the atmosphere to become carbon neutral.

Users can take part in the twin challenges by combining BTS’ dancing movements into their own original footage and sharing it on TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube shorts. The entrants should raise awareness about carbon neutrality and urge their peers to promote environmentally friendly behaviors.

Hyundai Motors encouraged followers to follow them on social media.