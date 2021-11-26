BTS Has Only One GRAMMY Nomination, Surprising Reporter; Netizens React.

After expressing his regret over the famed Korean boyband’s single Grammy nomination this week, an entertainment reporter quickly endeared himself to BTS’ enormous followers (ARMY).

Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier drew the wrath of the ARMY after questioning the Recording Academy’s voting procedure in a CBS News piece on Thursday.

@hyyhstory, a Twitter user, tweeted a snippet of the news on Thursday before changing his tweets to private on Friday. Koreaboo also published an article based on the tweet.

“BTS,” the journalist stated in the video. Because they weren’t in the top four categories, perhaps the voting hadn’t gone worldwide yet. You’d think that a band like BTS, who continue to sell out stadiums, would get nominated, and you have “Butter” right now. However, some of their other songs should have been nominated in the big four categories but were not.” The hashtag #scammys was trending worldwide on Twitter on Wednesday, as fans lambasted The Recording Academy for only nominating the enormously popular boyband for a single award.

For the song “Butter,” the “Permission To Dance” singers were nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

In addition, people questioned why the septet was only allocated one category to present during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards nominees announcement on Tuesday.

BTS took turns announcing the candidates for the Best Alternative Music Album, while other acts were given numerous categories to declare.

The Bangtan Boys had previously won three awards at the American Music Awards, including Favorite Pop Song for “Butter,” Favorite Pop Duo or Group, and the coveted Artist of the Year.

Despite their triumphs and worldwide popularity, Frazier said in the video that he couldn’t understand why The Recording Academy doesn’t appear to recognize the septet’s talents.

Before the tweet was changed to private mode, the ARMY appreciated Frazier’s warm remarks to the group.

“It’s refreshing to hear someone in the media tell it how it is!” @sonitchka2 was one of the users that commented.

“They become so envy to [sic]BTS thats why grammy award never considered that BTS is best among others..can you image they sell out stadium,” another fan said.

They gave it their all…but when it comes to the Grammys, it’s all for naught.

What’s the matter with you?

GRAMMY??? You obviously dislike them because they are Korean.”