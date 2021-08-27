BTS fans want a boycott of Billboard and an apology for claims of chart manipulation.

BTS fans slammed Billboard on Friday, demanding an apology after the magazine fielded critical questions about the boy band’s involvement in album sales and chart manipulation in its most recent cover story about the group.

Fans of the band have announced that they will boycott the magazine and spread the information about it.

On Thursday, the hashtag #BillboardApologizeToBTS, combined with the phrase “Don’t buy the Magazine,” became a worldwide hot issue on Twitter, as fans expressed their displeasure with Billboard’s assertions about the world’s current most renowned boyband’s supporters.

Billboard interviewed BTS members about becoming South Korea’s cultural ambassadors, their overworked schedules, and singing in complete English in an interview. But it was Billboard’s questioning about the ARMY’s participation in inflating the group’s sales records that enraged the group’s devoted fanbase, known as the “ARMY.”

“Army has long used loopholes in music chart laws (including those of Billboard ) to boost BTS singles’ performance through above-board ways.

According to Billboard’s guidelines, “customers can buy a fixed number of versions of songs or albums per week, and any sales per version beyond that cap do not contribute to the artist’s weekly sales total or chart rank,” according to the report.

“For a K-pop group like BTS, who frequently release various versions of a single — both digital and physical — this can result in multiple purchases per customer. (“Butter,” for example, had six digital and two physical versions.) … So, while other singles on the Hot 100 typically rely on streaming for the majority of their weighted points (followed by airplay and then sales), the chart-topping performance of BTS’ “Butter” in July, for example, was propelled primarily by sales, the majority of which flowed directly through BTS’ own webstore,” according to sources familiar with the situation, according to the Billboard article.

According to the story, BTS and its record company are being scrutinized for the boy band’s recent chart victories, which rivals believe were accomplished by “manipulation,” noting the success of “Butter” and “Permission to Dance,” both of which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100.

Big Hit Music and BTS, on the other hand, have refuted these allegations.

In response to charges that ARMY was involved in chart manipulation, RM, the boy band’s frontman and spokesperson, remarked in the interview, “It’s a reasonable question.”

“However, if there is a discussion within Billboard regarding. Brief News from Washington Newsday.