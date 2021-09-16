BTS’ “Dynamite” is included in Rolling Stone’s list of the 500 greatest songs of all time.

BTS’ blockbuster song “Dynamite” has been added to Rolling Stone’s list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time, making it a certified “classic.”

The group’s first all-English song, penned by David Stewart and Jessica Agombar, was ranked 346th on the list, which had been refreshed after 17 years. Over 250 artists, writers, and industry insiders participated to Rolling Stone’s latest list, which includes both oldies and current releases.

“For the world-conquering South Korean trio, ‘Dynamite’ was a watershed, hegemony-shattering moment,” Rolling Stone wrote. “Their linked vocal talent, lead by Jung Kook, put the track over the top.”

BTS’ U.S. distributor, Columbia Records, had been looking for the perfect English cross-over smash for the group, according to British producer and songwriter Stewart. “It had to have a speed to it, and it had to be interesting…. one thing I’m strong at is writing to a deadline.”

According to Guinness World Records, “Dynamite” became the most viewed YouTube video and the most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours shortly after its release on Aug. 21, 2020. “Dynamite” also spent 32 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the United States.

Aretha Franklin’s “Respect” got the #1 spot on the Rolling Stone list. Public Enemy’s “Fight The Power” was at No. 2, and Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come” was at No. 3.

According to Rolling Stone, the new list includes more hip-hop, modern country, indie rock, Latin pop, reggae, and R&B than the previous iteration of the list from 2004.

BTS was inducted into the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame in 2022 for breaking 23 records. The group’s single “Butter” set new marks for the most-watched YouTube video by a Kpop group (538 million views), the most-watched video premiere (3.9 million views), and the most-streamed tune on Spotify in the first 24 hours (11.04 million).