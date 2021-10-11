BTS’ ‘Blood, Sweat & Tears’ is the group’s seventh music video to surpass 800 million views on YouTube.

On Sunday, BTS’ 2016 smash “Blood, Sweat & Tears” surpassed 800 million views on YouTube, making it the group’s seventh tune to do so.

“Blood, Sweat & Tears” joins “DNA,” “Boy With Luv,” “Fake Love,” “MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix),” “Idol,” and “Dynamite” among BTS songs with over 800 million views on YouTube.

The single “Blood, Sweat & Tears,” which was released in 2016 as part of the album “Wings,” has a moombahton production (a mix of Moombah house music and reggaeton) that conveys a young lover’s frantic longing for his spouse and his apparent willingness to sacrifice all for love.

Here’s the music video for “Blood Sweat & Tears,” which has 800 million views on YouTube after five years.

A youthful BTS is seen dancing and singing within what appears to be a museum filled with paintings and sculptures.

“It doesn’t matter if it hurts/ Make it tighter so I can’t escape/ Hold me tight and shake me/So I’ll be unconscious/ Kiss me on the lips, lips/This is a secret between the two of us/I am addicted to the prison that is you/I can’t worship anyone else besides you/I knowingly drank from the poisoned chalice,” the track says in Korean.

BigHit Music, the group’s record company, revealed the achievement in a tweet, which was quickly followed by congratulations messages from ARMY, the group’s devoted followers.

One ardent ARMY expressed her desire to see the song reach a billion views.

“Way to go @bts twt!!! “Let’s make it 1B,” commented user @rosy w bts.

According to the Korea Times, the catchy music previously got a group of North Korean high school students in hot water when they were captured by authorities singing and dancing to the track.

The pupils were apparently taking a break while training with North Korea’s Red Youth Guard when they were spotted listening to a famous BTS song on an MP3 player.

According to The Korea Times, the youths were probed for breaking a North Korean legislation prohibiting “reactionary doctrine and culture.”