BTS Announces Online Concert Event, “Permission To Dance On Stage”

BTS, the K-pop sensations, are gearing up for another global event, just days after stealing the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The band is presently rehearsing for a new internet concert, “Permission To Dance On Stage,” which will take place on Oct. 24. The event will be exclusively webcast on the Weverse app.

In a YouTube video broadcast Tuesday, the Bangtan Boys made the formal announcement.

Big Hit Music also tweeted about the upcoming internet event, though no further information have been released.

According to Bandwagon Asia, “Permission To Dance On Stage” follows BTS’ tremendously successful online concert “Muster SoWoozoo 2021,” which was witnessed by at least 1.33 million fans on Venew Live in June.

The concert grossed over $71.6 million in ticket and merchandise sales, making it yet another record-breaking event for the band, which continues to set new records with each new song they release.

BTS broke its own world record for the most viewers for a musical concert livestream on a customised platform during the two-day show on June 13 and 14.

According to Bandwagon Asia, BTS previously drew 993,000 viewers from 191 countries for the “Map Of The Soul On: E” online concert in October of last year and 756,000 for “Bang Bang Con: The Live” in June 2020.

The septet performed without a live audience at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium in Seoul for the “Muster SoWoozoo 2021.” In several portions of the show, loud pre-recorded cheers from the BTS ARMY were played, giving the impression of a live audience within a real concert.

Fans reacted positively to the news of the group’s planned concert next month by taking to Twitter to express their excitement.

“This is my 4th online concert with bts wbu??” wrote a fan, boasting about having witnessed four of the group’s online gigs.

Another fan is ecstatic that BTS member Jimin’s birthday is in October, which also happens to be the release month for “Permission To Dance On Stage.”

“October is going to be such a fantastic month for us since we have Jimin Day, a soop event, and an online concert to look forward to… “We don’t lose purple bloods.”

Meanwhile, in preparation of the BTS-led reality show “In The Soop” and the online concert, a fan wrote about a hectic October.

The fan commented, “We’re already completely booked in October with In The Soop Season 2 and online concert”Permission To Dance On Stage.”