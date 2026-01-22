BTS Announces Long-Awaited World Tour Following Military Hiatus

BTS is making a grand return to the global stage after a four-year hiatus, announcing a massive 2026-2027 world tour and the release of their highly anticipated album “ARIRANG.” The K-pop sensation’s new venture is set to span five continents, igniting excitement among their devoted fanbase, ARMY, who have been eagerly awaiting this moment. This marks the group’s first major tour since their 2021-2022 “Permission to Dance on Stage” performances.

Tour Details and Global Reach

The BTS world tour is poised to be their longest and most extensive yet, with over 70 scheduled performances across Asia, Europe, North and South America, and Australia. The tour will begin in South Korea with shows in Goyang on April 9, 11, and 12, 2026. From there, BTS will perform in major cities such as Tokyo, Mexico City, El Paso, Las Vegas, and more, before heading to European destinations like London, Paris, Munich, and Brussels. North American fans can look forward to shows in East Rutherford, Foxborough, Chicago, and Los Angeles, with the latter hosting multiple concerts in September 2026. After North America and Europe, the tour will continue through South America and finally wrap up in Manila, Philippines, in March 2027.

According to sources, the tour will span 79 shows in 34 cities, making it BTS’s most extensive global trek to date. The demand for tickets is expected to be overwhelming, with ARMY members already preparing for the presale on January 22 and 23, 2026. General ticket sales will begin on January 24, 2026, and fans are advised to prepare early to secure seats for what is expected to be one of the most in-demand tours of the year.

Ticket Sales and Pricing

For those hoping to attend, presale tickets are available exclusively to official ARMY fan club members who have verified their membership on the Weverse platform by January 18, 2026. Fans will need to use their ARMY number to access the presale and can purchase tickets for their respective cities according to the local schedules. For general sales, ticket prices will range from $200 for the most affordable options to thousands of dollars for premium seating, depending on the venue and city. The tour’s massive scale means fans will have multiple chances to attend, especially in larger cities like Los Angeles, which will host multiple performances.

BTS’s return follows their mandatory military service, which required all seven members to pause their careers. With the group back together and ready to hit the stage once again, the release of “ARIRANG” on March 20, 2026, is set to mark the beginning of a new chapter in their career. The album will be their fifth, and the group’s first since their military hiatus began.

ARMY’s anticipation is palpable as BTS prepares for what promises to be a historic run of shows. The group’s high-energy performances, visually stunning choreography, and deep connection with fans are expected to make this tour one of the defining musical events of the next few years.