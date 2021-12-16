BTS and Doja Cat To Perform At YouTube’s New Year’s Eve Live Event

This Thursday and Friday, BTS will take part in an interactive live streaming event on YouTube to celebrate the platform’s best trends and videos of 2021.

Escape2021, a 24-hour event, will include bands and content creators who have had a significant impact on the video-sharing site.

The organization announced the news on its Twitter page on Wednesday, writing, “BTS is gearing up for #ESCAPE2021, a live-streamed interactive event on @YouTube. Join us in celebrating this year’s milestones, with a few surprises thrown in for good measure. The dates are December 16-17, 2021.” Escape2021 replaces YouTube Rewind, which was widely panned for being a sanitized version of what actually happened on the platform in order to appeal to advertisers.

In December 2018, YouTube Rewind came under fire for disregarding some of the year’s most controversial but popular videos, such as Logan Paul’s post showing the body of an alleged suicide victim in Japan’s Aokigahara forest. Instead, the platform focused on mainstream celebrities and artists who are influential but not controversial, which some saw as a strategy for YouTube to promote its creators.

In October, YouTube formally discontinued Rewind, stating that it will “refocus its energy” on developing new types of activities.

According to The Verge, Escape2021 aims to engage audiences with trivia questions, trend-based challenges, and “real-time live experiences” leading up to musical events. Apart from BTS, the live streaming event will also include Doja Cat and Mark Rober.

“There will be three different ways to watch and play the game. Each ‘chapter’ of the live stream will be completely different, so you can choose to play one or all three – just be sure to watch the last chapter for our final live surprise “The event was described on YouTube.

Some BTS supporters, dubbed ARMY, appear to be perplexed by the boyband’s participation in the live event.

“This is what I got when I opened that yt escape thing…… I suppose I’ll just wait for the bts parts to be uploaded in the morning “a supporter stated

Another fan was taken aback when BTS appeared in YouTube’s Escape2021, dressed as Minecraft characters.

With a sobbing emoji, the ARMY added, “BTS as Minecraft characters performing Butter at Youtube’s Escape2021.”