BTS Admits That Singing In English Increased Their Popularity During The Pandemic.

BTS has confessed that if not for the COVID-19 pandemic, it would never have fully sung its songs in English.

RM, the group’s frontman and spokesperson, said in a recent interview with Billboard that he dislikes the concept of singing in English.

“The English I learned in class was so different from the English in the song,” BTS member Jin said.

“First, I had to clear my mind of everything.”

Jin also admitted that singing in English felt “unnatural,” but that he has learnt to emulate the pronunciations of the guide track by writing them down in Korean characters.

However, RM claims that singing in this language was crucial to their success when the rest of the world was isolated.

He told the publication, “There was no other option.”

And he was right, for the song “Dynamite,” which became Billboard’s No. 1 hit in the summer of 2020, easily launched the group to worldwide prominence.

BTS’ success was bolstered by the release of two more English songs: “Butter,” published in May, and “Permission to Dance,” released in July.

Furthermore, the septet’s three extremely popular English singles gave them the crossover pop success that would later propel them to the top 10 of Billboard’s Mainstream Top 40 airplay chart, making them the first all-Korean group to do so.

BTS has gone a long way since its inception, not only in the fiercely competitive South Korean music industry, but also on the global stage.

In 2014, BTS was seen handing out free tickets on the streets of Los Angeles for an event at the Troubadour in West Hollywood, which could hold 200 people.

The ensemble was already performing at the Billboard Music Awards three years later. Back then, BTS won the Top Social Artist award, ending Justin Bieber’s six-year reign. It was the first time the members of the band had seen their American fans’ commitment, according to them.

By 2018, BTS had sold out stadiums across the globe, including the United States, and was regularly breaking records. Since 2018, the boyband has achieved five No. 1 albums on Billboard, the most by any group since The Beatles from 1966 to 1988.

Though the ensemble still has reservations about singing in English, with members expressing their displeasure with the language and not always agreeing. Brief News from Washington Newsday.