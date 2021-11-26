Bryan Adams tests positive for COVID-19 for the second time and posts a photo of himself in an ambulance.

During his visit to Milan on Thursday, Bryan Adams tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the second time in less than a month that the Canadian musician has tested positive for the virus.

Adams shared a collection of images from his trip to the Italian capital. The 62-year-old musician was photographed sitting alone at Milan’s Malpensa Airport office with his hand luggage, a water bottle, and a document on the table in the first photo.

The musician was also seen boarding an ambulance in another snap. He also posted a photo of himself inside the ambulance.

“I’ve just arrived in Milano, and I’ve tested positive for Covid for the second time in a month,” he explained. “So I’m heading to the hospital. Thank you for your unwavering support #sohappyithurts” Adams traveled to Milan to promote his next Pirelli calendar for 2022, which will contain his images. This Sunday and Monday, the musician was expected to attend a press event to promote his next calendar.

“On the road” was the theme of the images in the calendar. This isn’t the first time the musician has photographed for a calendar. The 2021 edition was planned to be shot by Adams, but it was canceled owing to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

On Oct. 30, Adams tested positive for COVID-19, but he had no symptoms at the time.

While giving his fans a health update, he added, “Happy Halloween and thanks for all the well wishes.” “Please don’t be concerned; I did have Covid and, happily, no symptoms. Bunny, my daughter, had it as well, with a painful throat that kept her awake at night. But we’re fine, and it’s necessary to say: #sohappyithurts.” On Oct. 11, Adams released his new album, “So Happy It Hurts.” He also starred in the short film “Stop Crying Your Heart Out,” which was released on November 13 of last year.

On March 1, 2019, Adams released his 14th studio album, “Shine A Light,” on the Bryan Adams 2020 P&D label. There are 12 songs on the album, including “The Last Night On Earth” and “Talk To Me.”