Bryan Adams is grateful that despite testing positive for COVID-19, he has not experienced any symptoms.

After testing positive for the new coronavirus, Bryan Adams provided an update on his status via social media.

Following the announcement that he had caught COVID-19, the 61-year-old musician took to Instagram on Sunday to wish his followers a Happy Halloween and thank them for their well-wishes.

“Thank you for all of your well wishes and a happy Halloween.” Please don’t worry, I had the Covid and happily had no symptoms,” he captioned a selfie in which he wore spiderweb-inspired spectacles.

Adams went on to say that one of his children was infected with the virus, although Mirabella Bunny, 10, is only experiencing minor symptoms.

“Bunny my daughter had it as well, with a little of a sore throat throughout the night,” he added, before adding that they are both well. He also included the hashtag #SoHappyItHurts at the end of his post to promote his newly released album “So Happy It Hurts.”

He paired his selfie with a photo of a Jack-o’-lantern with the album title etched on the pumpkin instead of a terrifying face in the same post.

Adams had to cancel his attendance at Tina Turner’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday after being diagnosed with the condition.

Adams was set to sing a combination of songs, including “It’s Only Love,” a duet with Turner from his 1984 album “Reckless.”

Adams’ rep told Variety that the artist is properly vaccinated, which could explain why he hasn’t shown any symptoms. His girlfriend Alicia Grimaldi’s vaccination status was not revealed. Bunny and her 8-year-old sister Lula Rosylea are the couple’s children.

Apart from Adams, Jon Bon Jovi recently had to cancel his scheduled appearances after testing positive for COVID-19. The “It’s My Life” singer was scheduled to perform in Miami from Oct. 29 to 31, but his illness forced him to cancel the show, dubbed “Runaway With JBJ.” According to Deadline, the planned event included acoustic performances by the artist, a Q&A with fans, and a photo opportunity following, as well as a Halloween costume party.

Bon Jovi, like Adams, is completely vaccinated and appears to be in good health despite acquiring the infection.