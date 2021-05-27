Brown, Sterling K. Regé-Jean Page, Mentee, is compared to a young Brad Pitt.

Sterling K. Brown may appear to have just stumbled into stardom, but the skilled actor had been honing his skill for decades before becoming a household name. He flits between emotional TV dramas like This Is Us and comedy ones like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel these days with ease. Brown also has a long list of cinema credits to his name. Given Brown’s success, it’s understandable that other actors look to him for inspiration. Brown, in reality, is a good friend and mentor to Regé-Jean Page.

Page experienced some lightning-in-a-bottle success with his breakout performance on Bridgerton as Simon Bassett, Duke of Hastings. Suddenly, every news organization was interested in learning more about him, his professional history, and his personal life. He was getting offers from movies and TV series instead of having to audition, and he was arranging guest appearances on shows like Saturday Night Live. For anyone, achieving rapid success could be a problem. Brown has been a pillar of support for Page, fortunately.

Regé-Jean Page recalls his first encounter with Sterling K. Brown.

Brown and Page have known each other since 2016. When the Bridgerton star spotted Brown at his first Hollywood party, he couldn’t help but compliment him on his work on The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story. Page admits to being anxious in an interview with Variety, but Brown was patient with him and quickly put him at ease.

“I was like, ‘Oh man, that hand thing you did was so cool.’ Page remembered, miming bumbling through his talk with Brown, ‘I just want to be you.’ “And Sterling just smiled calmly and let me do it before guiding me through how to not be overwhelmed by this room. ‘You’ve got stuff ahead of you,’ he told me. You’re free to take a breath.’