Brother of Ariana Grande Demi Lovato’s ‘California Sober’ Lifestyle, According to Frankie ‘Isn’t That Sober Behavior?’

Many celebrities, particularly those who have spoken about their own sobriety, reacted to singer Demi Lovato’s California sober proclamation in 2021. Frankie Grande, Ariana Grande’s brother, was one of many who, like Elton John, did not agree with Lovato’s approach. Here’s what he had to say.

Frankie Grande is Ariana Grande’s brother.

Ariana Grande had another performing arts family member to look up to as a child. Frankie Grande, her younger brother, went to college to study theater and dance. He ultimately made it to Broadway, where he starred in jukebox musicals such as Mamma Mia! and Rock of Ages.

Frankie Grande has dabbled in several sectors of entertainment in addition to Broadway (and off-Broadway) productions. He’s done award show bits, has a YouTube channel, and has even done a one-man show. Fans of reality television may recognize him from his appearances on Big Brother.

For years, he’s been open about his sobriety.

Frankie Grande has opened up about his prior drug and alcohol abuse. In 2020, he told Jeff Lewis on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy, “It was all-consuming my regular life.” He continued, highlighting his usage of the prescription medication Klonopin, “If I wasn’t intoxicated, I was fascinated with when I was going to get the next drink or the next fix.”

Grande mentioned that he considers himself to be a “addict.” “No matter how much time passes in my life that I am sober, the moment I pick up whatever it is — a drink, a drug — I will return to the worst place that I was,” he added. “Because that’s the way my thinking works. And I’m working on rewiring those brain processes every day.”

Demi Lovato’s qualifying “California sober,” according to Frankie Grande

Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, a documentary set to be released in 2021,…