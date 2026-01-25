Brooklyn Beckham’s Feud with Parents Escalates as Tensions Grow

Bitter family tensions between Brooklyn Beckham and his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, show no signs of easing, as the 26-year-old stands firm in his scathing remarks. In a tell-all statement issued on January 19, Brooklyn unleashed a tirade against his famous parents, accusing them of controlling the narrative surrounding him and his wife, Nicola Peltz. This statement follows an ongoing public dispute that has escalated in recent months.

Brooklyn’s Allegations of Family Betrayal

In his statement, Brooklyn asserts that “Brand Beckham” always takes precedence over family loyalty, criticizing his parents for using the media to push a narrative that undermines him and his marriage. He claims he has been subjected to “endless attacks” from his parents and other relatives, both privately and publicly. “Since the moment I started standing up for myself, I’ve received endless attacks from my parents, both privately and publicly, that were sent to the press on their orders,” he wrote. He also alleged that even his brothers had been involved in these attacks, before eventually blocking him on social media last summer.

Brooklyn continues to accuse his family of prioritizing public image over genuine connections, claiming that love within the family is often defined by social media posts and photo opportunities. He described how, despite years of attending public events to promote the “perfect family” image, his wife’s request for support during the Los Angeles fires was met with refusal from his mother, Victoria Beckham.

In a pointed move, Brooklyn updated his social media profile picture to a close-up of his neck tattoo, which features Nicola’s eyes, signaling his allegiance to his wife amidst the escalating family drama.

Wedding and Business Disputes Add to the Rift

Brooklyn also recounted several alleged incidents that have deepened the rift. He accused his mother of pulling out of making a wedding dress for Nicola at the “eleventh hour,” leaving her without a dress for the big day. Additionally, he claimed that his parents pressured him into signing away the rights to his name, a deal he believed would have affected not just him, but also his wife and their future children.

One of the most explosive claims concerns his wedding day, where Brooklyn alleges that Victoria “hijacked” his first dance with Nicola, taking center stage in an inappropriate manner during the event.

David Beckham’s Response

David Beckham addressed the growing tensions for the first time during an interview on January 20 for CNBC’s Squawk Box. While he refrained from directly commenting on his son’s accusations, he acknowledged the broader issue of social media’s impact on his children’s lives. He said: “I have always spoken about social media and the power of social media…For the good and for the bad.” The football icon also spoke about the mistakes children inevitably make, noting that while they should be educated on using social media responsibly, “children are allowed to make mistakes.”

While David’s remarks were vague regarding his son’s comments, they do little to quell the ongoing public dispute that continues to play out in the media. As Brooklyn remains steadfast in his grievances, it seems the Beckham family’s drama will continue to capture headlines for the foreseeable future.