Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Spotted After Family Feud Revelations

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham have been seen together for the first time since Brooklyn’s explosive social media post about a rift with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham. The pair were spotted walking along a Malibu beach, looking relaxed and in good spirits despite the ongoing family drama.

Family Tensions and Social Media Storm

The couple’s public appearance follows a storm stirred by Brooklyn’s emotional six-page Instagram post earlier this week. In the post, the 26-year-old accused his parents of attempting to sabotage his relationship with Nicola before their wedding, claiming that the couple’s bond was intentionally undermined by his family.

Brooklyn detailed several incidents he deemed inappropriate, including an uncomfortable moment at his wedding to Nicola, when he alleged that his mother, Victoria, disrupted their planned first dance. According to Brooklyn, as the newlyweds were about to share a romantic moment on stage, his mother instead took the opportunity to dance with him in front of their 500 wedding guests. He described the experience as humiliating, saying it was the most uncomfortable moment of his life.

The post also touched on strained family dynamics during a trip to the UK for David Beckham’s 50th birthday, where Brooklyn and Nicola were allegedly denied private time with David, further fueling the claims of a controlling and brand-focused parenting style.

David Beckham Responds to the Allegations

David Beckham, who was attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, was asked about his son’s post. In response, he downplayed the situation, suggesting that “children make mistakes” when they use social media. He added that part of parenting is allowing children to learn from their errors, even when those mistakes are public. “That’s how they learn,” David explained. “You sometimes have to let them make those mistakes as well.”

Brooklyn and Nicola, who have kept a relatively low profile since the fallout, appeared to be taking a break from the drama. The couple spent time in a secluded Malibu hideaway, accompanied by one of their rescue dogs. They were photographed strolling along the beach at sunset, appearing to enjoy each other’s company for nearly 30 minutes.